Full Year 2021 Smiths Group PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Sep 28, 2021

Sep 28, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* John F. Shipsey

Smiths Group plc - CFO & Director

* Paul A. Keel

Smiths Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Conference Call Participants

* Andre Kukhnin

CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Mechanical Engineering Capital Goods Analyst

* Andrew J. Wilson

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst

* Edward Maravanyika

Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director

* Mark Davies Jones

Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - Associate

* Robert John Davies

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* William Turner

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Paul A. Keel - Smiths Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us