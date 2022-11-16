Smiths Group PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 16, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

George W. Buckley - Smiths Group plc - Independent Chairman of the Board



Well, good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is George Buckley. I'm delighted to welcome you to Smiths 108th Annual General Meeting.



Before we commence, some housekeeping items, if I may, please. Firstly, there's not a fire drill today plans for this morning. So if you hear the fire alarm, please follow the green signs to the nearest exit.



Also, just so you are all aware, the meeting today is being webcast to allow others who are unable to join the meeting this morning to view and listen to our discussions. The webcast itself is being recorded and will be available on our website for viewing after we conclude today.



The critical role of any board is to ensure that it comprises a diverse and talented directors. So I'm delighted to able to introduce to you 2 new directors who stand for the election today. Clare Scherrer, who joined us as Chief Financial Officer in April; and Richard Howes as Non-Executive Director, who joined us in September. Could you make yourselves known, please? Thank you.



