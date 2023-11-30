Nov 30, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
Nov 30, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Bernard Cicut
Smiths Group plc - President of John Crane
* Frank Ma
* Paul A. Keel
Smiths Group plc - CEO & Executive Director
* Rob Sharman
* Sook Won Moon
Paul A. Keel - Smiths Group plc - CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, everyone, and welcome. Thank you for joining us today. You've heard me describe Smiths' deep operational capabilities before. But today, you'll see firsthand how we create lasting value for our customers, our colleagues, our communities, and our shareholders.
In terms of the agenda, I'll kick things off with a recap of our strategy and progress. I'll then turn it over to Bernard to walk us through how John Crane implements this model to serve their end markets. Sook Won, who leads sales and aftermarket for John Crane, will cover key commercial aspects of the business, the markets we serve, the solutions we provide, and how across more than
Smiths Group PLC John Crane Deep Dive Presentation Transcript
