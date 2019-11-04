Q4 2019 Siemens Healthineers AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Siemens Healthineers' Q4 Fiscal '19 and Strategic and Financial Update Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the safe harbor statements on Page 2 of the Siemens Healthineers presentation. This conference call may include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and certain assumptions and are therefore subject to certain risks and uncertainties.



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to your host today, Mr. Marc Koebernick, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Marc Koebernick - Siemens Healthineers AG - Head of IR



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our call today. The earnings release, Q4 results as well as the strategic and financial update presentation were released at 7 a.m. this morning. You can find all the documents on our IR website.



Sitting together here in the room with Bernd Montag and Jochen