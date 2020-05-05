Q2 2020 Siemens Healthineers AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2020 / 06:00AM GMT

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Siemens Healthineers Q2 Fiscal '20 Conference Call.



At this time, I would like to turn the call over to your host today, Mr. Marc Koebernick, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Marc Koebernick - Siemens Healthineers AG - Head of IR



Thank you and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our Q2 conference call. The quarterly statement and Q2 presentation were released at 7 a.m. this morning. You can find all the documents on our IR website.



As usual, Bernd Montag and Jochen Schmitz will be taking you through our results and be giving you an update on some important