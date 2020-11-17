Nov 17, 2020 / 04:15PM GMT

Marc Koebernick - Siemens Healthineers AG - Head of IR



Dear analysts and investors, thanks for tuning in to our first ever fully virtual Meet the Management. We chose today as a day for the event, as we just had our first ever group-wide virtual new product show. If you found the time to tune in, I hope you find it inspiring.



Let me briefly run you through what we have in plan for the next 90 minutes. So basically, we have 3 30-minute sessions. In each session, you will get a roughly 10-minute presentation, and then you will have the chance to ask questions. For this, if you have registered for the event with us, Investor Relations, you will throughout the whole 90 minutes have the chance to send us your questions via chat function. We have already received the first ones. So it works. Hence, please also do use the time while the presentations are going on to send through your questions to us. We will then sort the questions, and I will read them out to AndrÃ©, Deepak and Michel.



That's all you need to know. And now I would like to pass the word on to AndrÃ© Hartung, representing Imaging