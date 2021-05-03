Q2 2021 Siemens Healthineers AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Siemens Healthineers conference call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the safe harbor statement on Page 2 of the Siemens Healthineers presentation. This conference call may include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and certain assumptions and are, therefore, subject to certain risks and uncertainties.



At this time, I would like to turn the call over to your host today, Mr. Marc Koebernick, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Marc Koebernick - Siemens Healthineers AG - Head of IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, dear analysts and investors. Thanks a lot for dialing in this time of the day, especially to those of you for whom it's a bank holiday. I'm sitting here with our CEO, Bernd Montag; and our CFO, Jochen Schmitz, who will be taking you through the details of our Q2 fiscal year '21 results. You can find all the material, charts, earnings