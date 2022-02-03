Q1 2022 Siemens Healthineers AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Marc Koebernick - Siemens Healthineers AG - Head of IR



Thanks, operator. And welcome dear analysts and investors to today's call also from my side. Our first quarter results were released at 7 a.m. CET this morning, and you can find all the material, presentation, earnings release, and the recording of the call on our IR web page.



I'm sitting here with Bernd Montag, CEO of Siemens Healthineers; and Jochen Schmitz, our CFO, who will be taking