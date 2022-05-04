Q2 2022 Siemens Healthineers AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Marc Koebernick - Siemens Healthineers AG - Head of IR



Thank you, operator. Dear analysts and investors, good morning, and welcome to our Q2 fiscal year '22 earnings call. All the relevant documents have been published this morning at 7:00 a.m. and are available for download on the IR section of the Siemens Healthineers' web page.



I'm sitting here with Bernd and Jochen, who will be taking you through the results and