Q3 2022 Siemens Healthineers AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



(technical difficulty)



Marc Koebernick - Siemens Healthineers AG - Head of IR



Thank you, operator, and good morning, dear analysts and investors. First of all, thank you for -- sorry for keeping you waiting. We had some technical problems here in the room. It was not to keep you waiting for longer for explanations of our results.



I'm sitting here with Bernd Montag and Jochen Schmitz, 30 minutes later than in the past occasions. We changed the timing of the call election to some feedback that we received from the sales side, and we hope this is beneficial to all of you in your processing of our reporting. That said, we will, as usually, run you through the details of the Q4 results that have been announced at 7:00 a.m. this morning. You will find all the documents: earnings release, the presentation and link to the recordings of this call on the website of the Siemens Healthineers IR page. There will also be a Q&A following the presentations, where you will get the chance to ask questions after registering for the queue. May I remind you our 2