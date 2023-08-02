Q3 2023 Siemens Healthineers AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Siemens Healthineers Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the safe harbor statement on Page 2 of the Siemens Healthineers presentation. This conference call may include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and certain assumptions and are, therefore, subject to certain risks and uncertainties. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to your host today, Mr. Marc Koebernick, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Marc Koebernick - Siemens Healthineers AG - Head of IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning from Erlangen, the analysts and investors. Our CEO, Bernhard Montag; and our CFO, Jochen Schmitz, will be taking you through the details of our Q3 results for the fiscal year '23 this morning. The Q3 2023 results were published this morning at 7:00 a.m., and you can find all the relevant documents as well as a recording of this call on the Investor Relations