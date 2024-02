Siemens Healthineers AG Corporate Call Transcript

Dec 07, 2023 / NTS GMT

Marc Koebernick - Siemens Healthineers AG - Head of IR



Welcome back, everybody. Now you will be fed with more information in the next 4 sessions, starting off, obviously, with the biggest segment that we have, Imaging. And therefore, I'm welcoming with me today, André Hartung and Christian Klaussner. There will be, first, a presentation from André, some 10 to 15 minutes, and then we'll be here for your questions in a dynamic Q&A session.



Andre Hartung - Siemens Healthineers AG - Head of Imaging



Welcome, everybody, to Forchheim.



So I think it's important to realize that imaging is a growth engine. Imaging is a growth engine, and we are #1 in this business. And