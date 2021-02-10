Siemens Energy AG Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Feb 10, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Josef Kaeser - Siemens Energy AG - Chairman of the Supervisory Board



Esteemed shareholders, ladies and gentlemen, as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, I hereby call the first ordinary general meeting of Siemens Energy AG 2021 to order and assume the Chair of the meeting as provided in the articles of association. On behalf of the Supervisory Board, the Executive Board and on my own behalf, of course, I want to welcome all our shareholders and their representatives, the press corps who is tuning in and all the other guests who are attending our shareholders' meeting over the Internet.



Regrettably, because of the current pandemic, this year's shareholders meeting cannot be held in person. We must hold it virtually. That means our shareholders and their proxies cannot be physically present. With the consent of the Supervisory Board, the Executive Board has decided to make use of this arrangement, which is offered by German law under what is known as the COVID-19 Act.



Attendance here on location at the Werner-von-Siemens Center in Munich at Werner-von-Siemens-Strasse 1 is limited to a