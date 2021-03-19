Siemens Energy AG Hydrogen Day Transcript

Mar 19, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Michael Hagmann - Siemens Energy AG - Head of IR



Hello, everybody, and welcome to the Siemens Energy Hydrogen Day. My name is Michael Hagmann, and I'm the Head of IR. First, I would like to draw your attention to the disclaimer, and please take 1 or 2 minutes in order to read it before I take you through the agenda.



If you look at the agenda this afternoon. I'm very pleased that we have 3 speakers here in Munich. Christian Bruch, our CEO, will talk about the market and our role in the hydrogen economy. Afterwards, we have Armin Schnettler. He is the CEO of our New Energy business, and he will talk about our electrolyzer business. We also have Vinod Philip here in Munich. He's our Chief Strategy and Chief Technology Officer, and he will talk about our hydrogen activities across Siemens Energy. You can also see that we have Andreas Nauen, the CEO of Siemens Gamesa, and he will talk about the role of wind in the hydrogen economy. And then I'm very pleased that we have Musabbeh Al Kaabi, the CEO of Mubadala Investments, talk about the role of the UAE in the hydrogen economy.



We are planning