Siemens Energy AG Capital Markets Day Transcript

Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the Siemens Energy Capital Markets Day 2022. As most of you know, it's our second Capital Markets Day, but it's really the first one since we started trading. Also, the first one was virtual. So I'm really happy that so many of you actually made it to Berlin. So thank you all for coming.



Welcome also everybody on the web. Just briefly on the agenda. We will have a couple of sessions through until about 11:30. So Christian and Maria will talk about the outlook and the financials and also, of course, talk about the transaction that we announced on Saturday night. We will have a lunch break around 11:30 for a little bit more than an hour and in the afternoon, we have our respective Board members here to present on the business areas. Jochen Eickholt will come to talk about SGRE. And then we will also have sessions on innovation and sustainability. We should then wrap up with a Q&A around 3:30 before we finish at around 4:00.



So with that, I welcome Christian Bruch, our Chief