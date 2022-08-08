Q3 2022 Siemens Energy AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Siemens Energy's 2022 Second (sic) [Third] Quarter Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the safe harbor statement on Page 2 of the Siemens Energy presentation.
This conference call may include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and certain assumptions and are, therefore, subject to certain risks and uncertainties.
At this time, I would like to turn the call over to your host today, Mr. Michael Hagmann, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Michael Hagmann - Siemens Energy AG - Head of IR
Thank you, Julia. Good morning, everybody, and a warm welcome to our Q3 analyst call. As you know, all documents were released at 7:00 on our website. Here with me are our President and CEO, Christian Bruch; and our CFO, Maria Ferraro. They will take you through the major events as well as the results of the last quarter, that should take approximately 30 minutes
