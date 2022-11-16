Q4 2022 Siemens Energy AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Siemens Energy's 2022 Fourth Quarter Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. Before we begin, we would like to draw your attention to the safe harbor statement on Page 2 of the Siemens Energy presentation.



This conference call may include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and certain assumptions and are, therefore, subject to certain risks and uncertainties.



At this time, I would like to turn over the call to your host today, Mr. Michael Hagmann, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Michael Hagmann - Siemens Energy AG - Head of IR



Thank you, Lucas. Good morning, and a warm welcome to the Siemens Energy Q4 analyst call. As you know, all of the documents were released at 7:00 on our website. And here with me is our President and CEO, Christian Bruch; and our CFO, d.



They will take you through the major events of the last quarter as well as the numbers for the fourth quarter and the full-year.