Q1 2023 Siemens Energy AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Siemens Energy's 2023 First Quarter Conference Call.







Michael Hagmann - Siemens Energy AG - Head of IR



Here with me is Christian Bruch, our CEO; and Maria Ferraro, our CFO.