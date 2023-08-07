Q3 2023 Siemens Energy AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Michael Hagmann - Siemens Energy AG - Head of IR



Thank you very much, Natalie. Good morning, and a warm welcome to our Q3 conference call. As always, all documents were released at 7 a.m. on our website. Our President and CEO, Christian Bruch, our CFO, Maria Ferraro as well as our CEO of Siemens Gamesa, Jochen Eickholt are here with me. Christian, Jochen and Maria will