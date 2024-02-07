Feb 07, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Siemens Energy's Q1 Fiscal Year 2024 Analyst Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the safe harbor statement on Page 2 of the Siemens Energy presentation. This conference call may include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and certain assumptions and are therefore subject to certain risks and uncertainties.
At this time, I would like to turn the call over to your host today, Mr. Michael Hagmann, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Michael Hagmann - Siemens Energy AG - Head of IR
Thank you, Alice. Good morning and a warm welcome to the Siemens Energy Q1 analyst call. As always, all documents were released at 7:00 o'clock on our website. Our President and CEO, Christian Bruch; and our CFO, Maria Ferraro, are here with me. Christian and Maria will take you through the major developments of the last quarter. This will take approximately 30
Q1 2024 Siemens Energy AG Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 07, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...