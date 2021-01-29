Q3 2021 Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 29, 2021 / 08:15AM GMT

Now let me start with the explanation of financial results of fiscal year 2020 third quarter and full year forecast. Please turn to Slide/Page 4. Financial results for fiscal year 2020 third quarter. Sales revenue was JPY 1,642.6 billion, down JPY 8.1 billion year-on-year.



Core