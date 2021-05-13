Full Year 2021 Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you very much for participating in the Sumitomo Chemical Conference Call for Fiscal 2020 Financial Results. Today, Mr. Sasaki, Managing Executive Officer, will give you a briefing on financial results for FY 2020. Later, he will be joined by Mr. Tan, General Manager of Accounting Department to take questions. Mr. Sasaki, the floor is yours.



Keigo Sasaki - Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited - Managing Executive Officer of Accounting, Finance & Corporate Communications Dept.



I'm Sasaki of Sumitomo Chemical. Thank you very much for attending the conference call today despite your busy schedule. I'd like to thank the investors and analysts for your daily understanding and support to the management of our company. Thank you very much for that.



Now I will start with the presentation of the financial results for FY 2020 and outlook for FY 2021. Please turn to Slide -- Page 4. The revised outlook for consolidated financial results for FY 2020 was announced on the 26th of last month, and the content is similar. Sales revenue was JPY 2.287 trillion,