Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd IR Day Winter Transcript

Dec 08, 2022 / NTS GMT

Keiichi Iwata - Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited - President & Representative Director



Hello, everyone. I'm Keiichi Iwata. Welcome, and thank you for joining Sumitomo Chemical's IR Day. I want to express my deepest appreciation to our investors for your continued support for and understanding of our business.



This is today's agenda. I'm just going to give you an overview of the main points. So my part will be fairly short. Please go to Page 4.



We are improving our business portfolio by strengthening or expanding our businesses as well as exiting from or shrinking some of the businesses we do. What you see in the upper half of the slide are some of the investments we've made or the milestones of our development efforts since the last time we spoke on the IR day. The details will be provided later in the presentation.



At the same time, we are exiting from or shrinking some of the businesses we do to further increase the metabolism of the organization, if you will. For instance, we exited the caprolactam business back in October as we had announced. We will also exit the