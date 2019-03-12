Mar 12, 2019 / NTS GMT

Masakazu Tokura

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited - President, COO & Representative Director



Masakazu Tokura - Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited - President, COO & Representative Director



Hello, everyone. I'm Masakazu Tokura. Thank you very much for joining us today for the presentation of our renewed corporate business plan. I would like to begin by expressing my deepest gratitude to our investors and analysts for your continued support for and understanding of our business.



This is today's agenda. First, I'm going to give you the progress review of our current corporate business plan, then I will explain our new corporate business plan. I will give you the overview of the new plan and some details of each sector's business strategy, and I will also explain our initiatives for sustainability, which informs our new plan and strategy. So let's go straight to the progress review of our current corporate business plan