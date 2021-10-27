Q2 2022 Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2021 / 08:15AM GMT

Operator



Thank you very much for joining us for Sumitomo Chemical's Conference Call for Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results. Today, Mr. Sasaki, Managing Executive Officer, will give a briefing on fiscal 2021 second quarter results, and he will be joined by [Mr. Tan], General Manager of the Accounting Department for the Q&A session.



Now over to you, Mr. Sasaki, please.



Keigo Sasaki - Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited - Managing Executive Officer of Accounting, Finance & Corporate Communications Dept.



My name is Sasaki from Sumitomo Chemical. Thank you very much for coming to our conference call out of your busy schedules. I'd like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to the investors and analysts for your understanding and your support to us.



Now, let me start our briefing on the financial results for fiscal 2021 second quarter. Please go to Page 4. Our consolidated results for fiscal 2021 second quarter, sales revenue was JPY 1,325.2 billion, up JPY 278.4 billion year-on-year. Core operating income that represents our