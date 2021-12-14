Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd ESG Briefing Transcript

Dec 14, 2021 / NTS GMT

Keiichi Iwata - Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited - President & Representative Director



Hello, everyone. I'm Keiichi Iwata. Welcome to our ESG meeting, and thank you for joining us today. We'd also like to express our deepest appreciation to our investors and analysts for supporting and understanding our business. We are going to walk you through the major points in our presentation so that we can spend as much time as possible on Q&A. So let's get started.



Please take a look at Page 4. Let me begin by bringing you up to date with the latest developments driving sustainability that have taken place around the globe. Many important international conferences on sustainability have been held since the beginning of this year alone. Last November, leaders at COP26 demonstrated their commitment to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, and many of them announced new targets for slashing GHG emissions.



We're going to talk a lot about climate change today, but we think there is an equally important issue right behind climate change that we need to address, and that is the issue of