Q3 2023 Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2023 / 08:15AM GMT

Operator



It is now time, and we would like to start the Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. Thank you very much for joining us. First, Mr. Sasaki, Managing Executive Officer, will give a presentation on the financial results for fiscal 2022 third quarter and the revised full year forecast. And then we'll have a Q&A session joined by Mr. Yamauchi, Executive Officer and General Manager of the Accounting Department. We plan to end the conference at 6:00 p.m.



Mr. Sasaki, the floor is yours.



Keigo Sasaki - Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited - Managing Executive Officer of Accounting, Finance & Corporate Communications Dept.



Thank you very much for joining us for this conference call. My name is Sasaki. To our investors and analysts, I thank you very much for your understanding and support for our business. As always, we are very grateful. Now I would like to give a briefing on the financial results for fiscal 2022 third quarter and the revised full year forecast.



Please go to Page 4. Our consolidated financial results for