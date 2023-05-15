Full Year 2023 Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Shunji Kobayashi -



It is time now to start, so we would like to start. My name is Kobayashi from the Corporate Communications Department. I will be serving as the facilitator today. Thank you very much for attending today's Investors' Meeting for FY 2022 Financial Results, Management Priorities and Business Strategies, despite your busy schedules.



Today, our company President, Keiichi Iwata, will give you an explanation at the start. And adding Managing Executive Officer Sasaki, then we will open the floor for questions. We're scheduled to end this meeting at 5:30 p.m. Japan time.



Mr. Iwata, please go ahead.



Keiichi Iwata - Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited - President & Representative Director



Hello, everyone. I'm Iwata, the Company President. Thank you very much for attending our Investors' Meeting for FY 2022 Financial Results, Management Priorities and Business Strategies. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all of our investors for your understanding and support towards our company management.



This is today's agenda. First,