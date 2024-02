Aug 02, 2023 / 08:15AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 02, 2023 / 08:15AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Keigo Sasaki

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited - Managing Executive Officer of Accounting, Finance & Corporate Communications Dept.



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Go Miyamoto

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Hidemitsu Umebayashi

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Mikiya Yamada

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division - Senior Analyst

* Ryoichi Watanabe

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division - Senior Analyst

* Shigeki Okazaki

Nomura Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Head of Basic Material Research Team & Analyst of Chemicals, Textiles, Electronic Materials of Japan



=====================

Operator



We will now start our conference call of Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Financial Results. Thank you very