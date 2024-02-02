Feb 02, 2024 / 08:15AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 02, 2024 / 08:15AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Shunji Kobayashi

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Corporate Communications

* Keiichi Iwata

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Representative Director & President



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Takato Watabe

Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities - Analyst

* Mikiya Yamada

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. - Analyst

* Miyamoto Go

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. - Analyst



=====================

Shunji Kobayashi - Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Corporate Communications



It is now time and we'd like to start the conference call. I am Kobayashi from Corporate Communications. I shall do MC today. Thank you very much for joining us for this fiscal 2023 third quarter financial results conference call out of your busy schedules. Today, Mr. Iwata, the President will be giving a briefing and then we will be taking questions. We plan to end at five minutes