Full Year 2019 Somnomed Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the SomnoMed 2019 Full Year Results Briefing. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Neil Verdal-Austin, CEO. Please go ahead.



Neil Verdal-Austin - SomnoMed Limited - CEO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our fiscal '19 results presentation. Thank you again for attending this webcast.



As you can see on Slide 2, our disclaimer and regulatory disclosure of course, [duly tabled].



And on Slide 3, the new slogan and focus that we have at SomnoMed this year. As you will come to see throughout this presentation, SomnoMed will have a new theme, thread or visionary statement. You will hear this a few times that SomnoMed will now become treatment-focused and technology-driven more on this throughout the presentation.



Slide 4 takes you through to the agenda for this presentation and this gets through the main topics that we'd like to cover during our time together. Starting with the vision and market opportunity and the core