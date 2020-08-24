Full Year 2020 Somnomed Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by and welcome to the SomnoMed 2020 Full Year Results Conference Call.
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Neil Verdal-Austin, CEO. Please go ahead.
Neil Verdal-Austin - SomnoMed Limited - CEO, MD & Director
Well, good morning, everybody, and thank you for listening to our investor presentation to cover results fiscal year '20. To start with, treatment-focused and technology-driven is our working management that drives all that we do at SomnoMed. This will be explained as we work through the presentation this morning.
On Slide 4 is the agenda for the presentation, and the first of these is contained by a FY '20 summary. SomnoMed's core revenues were $57 million for the year and only 3% less than prior year despite Q4 being less than 46% to prior year, normally our biggest quarter, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The EBITDA of $4.7 million and only 5% off to our prior year's underlying EBITDA was an outstanding result considering what SomnoMed had endured.
