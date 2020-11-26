Somnomed Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 26, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Gaetano Alfred-Gerrard Russo - SomnoMed Limited - Chairman of the Board



Well, welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the Annual General Meeting of SomnoMed Limited. My name is Guy Russo, and I am the Chair of the meeting. Terry tells me that the quorum is present. And a quorum is present, so I declare the Annual General Meeting of SomnoMed Limited open.



Today's meeting is being held online by the Lumi platform. This allows shareholders, proxyholders and guests to attend the meeting virtually. All attendees can watch, listen to a live webcast of this meeting. In addition, shareholders and proxyholders have the ability to ask question and submit votes.



Questions can be submitted anytime. (Operator Instructions) Please note that while you can submit questions from now on, I will not address them until the relevant time in the meeting. Please also note that your questions may be amalgamated together if we receive multiple questions on the same time. Finally, due to time constraints, we may run out of time to answer all your questions. If this happens, we will answer them in due