Sonova Holding AG Virtual Investor & Analyst Day Transcript

Oct 06, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Thomas BernhardsgrÃ¼tter - Sonova Holding AG - Director of IR



Good morning, everyone. My name is Thomas BernhardsgrÃ¼tter. I'm the Director of Investor Relations here at Sonova, and it's a pleasure to welcome you to Sonova's Ninth Annual Investor and Analyst Day.



Like everything else in 2020, this event has been affected by the global pandemic, and we're holding this as a virtual event only. Despite this, interest has been unprecedented and we've had a record number of around 200 people sign up to join the live webcast.



I'm convinced that we will have an exciting few hours ahead of us discussing Sonova's strategy, the Phonak Paradise platform as well as selected initiatives in our Audiological Care and our Hearing Instruments business.



Now in order to make this event more interactive, there will be 2 live Q&A sessions where you have the opportunity to dial in over the phone and ask questions into the room. There will be a short break ahead of those Q&A sessions, and we will provide you with the dial-in details and give you a chance to dial in. Please note that the