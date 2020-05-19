Full Year 2020 Sonova Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Arnd Kaldowski - Sonova Holding AG - CEO, COO & Member of Management Board



Shari, thank you very much. Good day, good afternoon to everyone on the call. Thanks for your interest and taking the time. As you've seen, we published our fiscal year results 2019-'20 this morning, including some commentary about the current trading in the COVID-19 times. I have with me Thomas BernhardsgrÃ¼tter, our Head of IR; and Hartwig Grevener, our CFO. And as usual, Hartwig and I will split the presentation. We're trying to get through in probably 45 minutes to have ample time for the Q&A here.



