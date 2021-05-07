May 07, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Arnd Kaldowski - Sonova Holding AG - CEO, COO & Member of Management Board



Alice, thanks a lot. Good morning, everyone. And sorry for the early somewhat unexpected start to the Friday here, but we have the opportunity to share an exciting news with you this morning of us having signed the acquisition of the Sennheiser Consumer Division. I want to use 15 minutes or so to share with you a little bit background on the soon-to-come new part of Sonova, meaning the Sennheiser Consumer Division. The strategic rationale for this partnership and acquisition and then a little bit the facts of the transaction.



Couple of reminders upfront here; a, I think you're