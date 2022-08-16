Sonova Holding AG Revises FY 2022/23 Outlook Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Arnd Kaldowski - Sonova Holding AG - CEO, COO & Member of Management Board



Good morning, good day, everyone. We know it's a busy day on your end, given that many of you will follow Straumann On Demand, and then we also come out with an ad hoc announcement here on top of it. As you can imagine, we would have liked to have a better news on our market, but we still felt compelled to give you in due time an update here. So on that regard, thank you for joining. With me is Birgit Conix, our CFO; and Thomas Bernhardsgrutter. I'm planning to voice over the key elements of the announcement we did with a couple of, let's say, background infos, and then we would expect questions to come our way.



So we have announced this morning an interim business update outside our regular reporting schedule. From a high level, we're seeing slower than initially anticipated hearing care markets which are adversely impacting the sales, but also the profitability because it's mainly the high-priced markets, namely the U.S., which are significantly slower. We also have seen additional headwinds on higher component and