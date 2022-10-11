Sonova Holding AG Investor & Analyst Day Transcript

Oct 11, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Thomas Bernhardsgrutter - Sonova Holding AG - Senior Director of IR



Good morning, everyone. Thank you very much for coming to StÃ¤fa. It's a pleasure to welcome you here in person after 2 years of holding this event virtually. My name is Thomas Bernhardsgrutter. I'm the Senior Director of Investor Relations.



Now before we start, I would like to go through a few housekeeping items for the people here in the room. First of all, we are currently in our quiet period. So please note that we cannot answer detailed questions about current trading or the first half results beyond what's included in the presentation.



During the lunch break, there will be a marketplace where you can experience our Lumity products as well as some products from our Sennheiser brand. That will be held in the room on the left side