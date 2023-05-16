May 16, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Sonova Holding AG Full Year Results 2022-2023 Conference Call and Live Webcast. I am Sandra, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions).
At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Arnd Kaldowski, CEO. You will now be joined into the conference room.
Arnd Kaldowski - Sonova Holding AG - CEO, COO & Member of Management Board
Good afternoon. Here in the room in StÃ¤fa. Welcome to the full year results also to the interested people on the audio call. I hope you can hear us well.
I have Birgit Conix with me, our CFO, to guide you through the full year results as well as the outlook. We plan to spend about half an hour on there, and then we have good time for Q&A.
And Thomas told me already, there's already incoming questions. So I take from there some people that have already read the material. Just a standard disclaimer.
The presentation contains forward-looking statements, but we don't offer a guarantee with regard to future performance. And now diving into the matter
Full Year 2023 Sonova Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript
May 16, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...