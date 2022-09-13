Sep 13, 2022 / 06:55PM GMT
Erin Elizabeth Wilson Wright - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
Hi, everyone. Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today. My name is Erin Wright. I'm Morgan Stanley's healthcare services and distribution analyst. I'm pleased to have Sonendo's CEO, Bjarne Bergheim, and then also the COO or CCO?
Michael J. Smith - Sonendo, Inc. - Chief Commercial Officer
CCO.
Erin Elizabeth Wilson Wright - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
CCO. Michael Smith, with us today. Sonendo is a commercial-stage medical technology company with a focus on the endodontics market. For important disclosures, please see Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at morganstanley.com. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.
Questions and Answers:Erin Elizabeth Wilson Wright - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
With that, thanks for having us -- or thanks. We're happy to have you here. So in terms