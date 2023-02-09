Feb 09, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Matt Liteplo - OTC Markets Group - Moderator



Hello, and welcome to Virtual Investor Conferences. My name is Matt Liteplo. And on behalf of OTC Markets as well as our co-host, Skylink Corporate Communications, we're very pleased you have joined us for our next live presentation from SosTravel.com SpA.



Before I introduce our speaker, a few points to note. (Conference Instructions)



On a final note, all today's presentations will be recorded and available for 24/7 replay.



At this point, I'm very pleased to welcome Edoardo Zarghetta, Investor Relations of SosTravel.com SpA, which trades on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol SOSAF, on the Euronext Growth Milan under the symbol SOS. Welcome, Edoardo.



Edoardo Zarghetta - SosTravel.com SpA - IR



Hi, everyone. Thank you very much for joining us today into this presentation. It's the first time we present to the OTC Virtual Conference. We hope you will enjoy what we have to tell you. So we'd like to introduce our company today and hopefully give you an idea of why it's a good time to