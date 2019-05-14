Q1 2019 Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Q1 2019 Quarterly Results Call of StrÃ¶er.



Udo MÃ¼ller - StrÃ¶er SE&Co. KGaA-Founder - Chairman of Management Board & Co-CEO



Yes. Thank you, and good morning, everybody. We kick it off now with Chart #1.



Dear ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining our Q1 results call today. Together with my co-CEO, Christian Schmalzl, I will present our quarterly results and business updates for the first quarter of 2019. First, I recommend in our main KPIs and our Out-of-Home plus strategy. Christian will then dive deeper and talk about key initiatives and also present the details of our financial performance and the outlook for 2019.



The results of the first quarter prove the robustness of our business segment strategy and our strong position in the German media market. Q1 2019 was another strong quarter, especially when taking into account the effects of our recently announced deposals with a total effect for Q1 of EUR 10 million in sales and