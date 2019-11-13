Q3 2019 Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 13, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Q3 conference call of StrÃ¶er SE. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



May I now hand you over to Udo MÃ¼ller, Co-CEO and Founder of StrÃ¶er, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, sir.



Udo MÃ¼ller - StrÃ¶er SE&Co. KGaA-Founder - Chairman of Management Board & Co-CEO



Thank you. Dear, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining our Q3 results call today. Together with my co-CEO, Christian Schmalzl, and our CFO, Christian Baier, I will present our quarterly results and business updates for the third quarter of 2019. As usual, I will begin our presentation with some comments on our main KPIs and then what has changed in the past 6 to 9 months and the strategic midterm opportunities we currently see. Christian Schmalzl will then dive deeper and give you more detailed business update. Christian Baier will present the details of our financial performance in the first 9 months of the