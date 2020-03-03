Preliminary 2019 Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 03, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Udo MÃ¼ller - StrÃ¶er SE&Co. KGaA-Founder - Chairman of Management Board & Co-CEO



Dear, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining our Q4 results call today. Together with my Co-CEO, Christian Schmalzl; and our CFO, Christian Baier, we will present our preliminary figures and business highlights for the fiscal year 2019. First, I will comment on our main KPIs of the fiscal year 2019 and our Out-of-Home plus strategy. Christian Schmalzl will give you a business update and will talk you through our key initiatives of last year, organic growth areas and business highlights. Finally, Christian Baier will present the details of our financial performance and the outlook for 2020.



2019 was again an excellent year for us, for the company and for our shareholders. We have never been stronger, we have never been better positioned and we have never had a more superior perspective than today on the basis of our Out-of-Home Plus strategy for the coming years. We are quite satisfied with the achievement of 2019, meeting and exceeding our