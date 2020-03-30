Q4 2019 Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 30, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the StrÃ¶er call on the full year 2019 and the strength of Out-of-Home plus. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



May I now hand you over to Christian Schmalzl, Co-CEO of StrÃ¶er SE, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, sir.



Christian Schmalzl - StrÃ¶er SE&Co. KGaA-Co-CEO&Member of Management Board



Thank you. Dear, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining our call today. Originally, we only wanted to report our full year numbers for 2019, but at this moment my Board, colleagues and I think it's more important to update you about how we respond to the corona crisis and how our business model, Out-of-Home plus is able cope with the current and coming challenges. Apart from the really positive development in the last years, we are also convinced that our Out-of-Home plus strategy will be a match winner in the corona challenge.



First of all, we