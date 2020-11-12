Q3 2020 Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

welcome to the Q3 figures 2020 of Ströer SE. May I now hand you over to Udo Müller, Founder and co-CEO of Ströer, who will lead you through this conference.



Udo MÃ¼ller - StrÃ¶er SE&Co. KGaA-Founder - Chairman of Management Board & Co-CEO



Dear ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining our Q3 results call today. Together with my co-CEO, Christian Schmalzl; and our CFO, Christian Baier, we will present the financials for the first 9 months of 2020, our Q3 figures and share some additional insights on our key learnings from the pandemic so far, our business developed in the last 3 months from a strategic point of view and our expectations for the fourth quarter and the remaining weeks of the year.



At a very early stage at the beginning of the pandemic, we had already described our estimates around the further economic development against the background