Feb 24, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Udo MÃ¼ller - StrÃ¶er SE&Co. KGaA-Founder - Chairman of Management Board & Co-CEO



Dear, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining our preliminary results call for 2020. Together with my co-CEO, Christian Schmalzl; and our CFO, Christian Baier, we will present the unaudited financials for 2020 and give you the key information around our Out-of-Home plus strategy and our current performance; how our financials developed in a challenging year 2020 with COVID-19; and what we expect for 2021 and especially the first quarter.



In the year 2020, we all faced a crisis of historic scale due to the corona pandemic, which had a significant impact on economy and public life, both globally as well as in our German home market. Against this backdrop, we were once again able to demonstrate the strength of our Out-of-Home plus strategy and mastered the challenges of corona crisis very well.



In the Out-of-Home section, especially our strong local business was important for stabilizing our revenues at the peak of the pandemic and during