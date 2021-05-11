Q1 2021 Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Yes, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Q1 figure 2021 conference call of Stroer SE. At our customers' request this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) May I now hand you over to Christian Schmalzl, Co-CEO, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead.



Christian Schmalzl - StrÃ¶er SE&Co. KGaA-Co-CEO&Member of Management Board



Dear ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining our Q1 results call today. Together with our Founder and Co-CEO, Udo Muller; and our CFO, Christian Baier, we will present the financials for the first quarter 2021 and give more information about the current business dynamics across all segments, but especially Out-of-Home media during the pandemic, how our financials developed in Q1 across the various businesses and subsegments, including an update on our ESG initiatives, and we wanted to take the opportunity to make a deeper dive into the development of Asam and what our strategic road map looks like before we close