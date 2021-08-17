Q2 2021 Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Udo MÃ¼ller - StrÃ¶er SE&Co. KGaA-Founder - Chairman of Management Board & Co-CEO



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining our H1 2021 results call today. Together with our entire Board, Christian, Henning and Christian, we will present the financials for the first half 2021 and give you more information about the current business dynamics across all segments but especially Out-of-Home Media in the light of a normalizing Out-of-Home market, our financial development in H1 across the various businesses and subsegments. We wanted to take the opportunity to make a deeper dive into the product and platform development of Statista before we close the presentation with the outlook for Q3 and the full year, including an update of our ESG initiatives.



The first half of this year was unsurprisingly driven by the dynamics of the pandemic and especially the lockdown measures of the government. So we talk about 6 months, of which more than 5 are facing massive restrictions of public life. But our strategic model Out-of-Home PLUS clearly