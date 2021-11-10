Q3 2021 Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Christian Schmalzl - StrÃ¶er SE&Co. KGaA-Co-CEO&Member of Management Board



Dear ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining our Q3 2021 results call today. Together with my colleague, Henning, our group CFO, we will present you a brief update on the developments of Q3 2021, our proceeds in converting the top locations of our portfolio from analogue to digital, the financials of the quarter, and what we expect for the remainder of the year. Following our presentation, the entire Executive Board with Udo and Christian will be available for Q&A to you.



Before we go into the details of our performance in the first 9 months of this year, it's worth mentioning that we have gone through extremely different quarters. Until the beginning of June, our country has been under hard lockdown restrictions and the decline of public traffic was a real challenge for our core out-of-home business.



Accordingly, the first quarter was earmarked by a rigid cost management, while our PLUS businesses showed strong